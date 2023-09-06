Federal judge declines to overturn death penalty in murder of two Indiana children

A federal judge in Indianapolis has rejected another request to overturn the death penalty for Jeffrey Weisheit, a man convicted of murdering two Indiana children. (Provided Photo/IN Department of Correction)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has rejected another request to overturn the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering two Indiana children.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued her ruling Tuesday in the case of Jeffrey Alan Weisheit.

Weisheit was sentenced to death in 2013 for the deaths of his girlfriend’s children: Alyssa Lynch, 8, and Caleb Lynch, 5.

Investigators said Weisheit set fire to the Lynch home in Evansville in April 2010, killing both children.

Alyssa was found in a closet where authorities believe she was trying to hide from the fire.

Police said Caleb had been bound and gagged in what the coroner called a “hog-tied position.”

In Tuesday’s order, Judge Barker ruled that Weisheit had not proven ineffective assistance by lawyers in his appeals and that he “has engaged in intentional delay” in the court proceedings.

Barker’s ruling does allow Weisheit to appeal to a federal appeals court.

Both the Indiana Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court have rejected previous appeals in the case.

Weisheit is one of eight inmates currently awaiting execution in Indiana.