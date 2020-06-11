Federal judge dismisses 4 women’s lawsuit against Curtis Hill over groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., the Indiana General Assembly and the state government over allegations he groped four woman at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018.

Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson rejected claims by the four women, who sought to force Hill to pay them damages. She also suggested a magistrate judge confer with Hill and the other parties to find a resolution short of a trial, but added that the women could instead file their claims in a state court.

The women — Gabrielle Brock, a Senate Democratic staff member; Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster; Democratic House staffer Samantha Lozano; and Niki DaSilva, a former Republican Senate aide — claim Hill inappropriately touched them during a party to mark the end of the legislative session at AJ’s Lounge on South Meridian Street. The women were ages 23 to 26 at the time.

Hill, 59, has disputed the claims.

The Indiana Supreme Court on May 18 suspended Hill’s law license until next week, for a total of 30 days, after finding he violated professional conduct rules. He appointed an acting attorney general to serve during his license suspension.

A special prosecutor had previously declined to file criminal charges against Hill.

Hill took office in 2017. Republicans are scheduled to pick their 2020 candidate for attorney general from Hill and three other candidates — Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, and Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp — at their convention June 18. The convention will be livestreamed and broadcast live by WISH-TV.

Numerous Republicans, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, have called on Hill to step down.