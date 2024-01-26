Federal judge grant class action status in lawsuit over gender affirming care in Indiana

A federal judge has granted class action status in a lawsuit looking to block Indiana's new law prohibiting doctors from providing gender transition treatment to minors. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has granted class action status in a lawsuit looking to block Indiana’s new law prohibiting doctors from providing gender transition treatment to minors.

Judge James Hanlon issued his ruling this week.

Hanlon has previously granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law passed in 2023 and signed by Gov. Holcomb. The suit argues that the law banning the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender youth is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

