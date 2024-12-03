17°
Federal judge puts Indiana porn ID case on hold

PornHub is displayed on a computer screen. A federal appeals court on Friday stayed an injunction blocking enforcement of an Indiana law requiring pornography websites to verify user ages. (Provided Photo/Shutterstock via CNN)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has put a lawsuit over Indiana’s new porn ID law on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a similar case.

Magistrate Judge Mario Garcia issued his ruling Wednesday.

Garcia paused actions in the case until the Supreme Court rules on a similar law from Texas.

The court is set to hear oral arguments in the Texas case Jan. 15, 2025.

Indiana’s law requires the operators of porn websites to verify that users in the state are at least 18 years of age.

The General Assembly approved the bill earlier this year.

Critics of the id verification laws have called them unconstitutional violations of free speech and question how the data gathered by the websites would be used.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has argued for the Supreme Court to uphold both the Texas and Indiana versions of the statute.

