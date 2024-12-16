Federal Judge rejects request to block Corcoran execution, appeal filed to 7th Circuit Court

Indiana death row inmate Joseph Corcoran files to reopen appeal window in death penalty case. Corcoran’s legal team argued that his ongoing mental illness prevented him from signing the petition by the previous deadline. (Photo illustration by Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in northern Indiana rejected a stay of execution for Joseph Corcoran Dec. 13.

Corcoran’s lawyers have filed an appeal to the 7th Court of Appeals.

The 31-page ruling found that Corcoran is competent to waive his appeals and allow the execution to move forward this week.

Corcoran is scheduled to die by lethal injection Wednesday, Dec. 18, for the murders of four people in Allen County in 1997.

Corcoran’s attorneys argue he is too severely mentally ill to be executed.

Corcoran’s lawyers filed for the stay of execution Dec. 12, then a couple days later filed for an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Corcoran is mentally competent on Dec. 14.