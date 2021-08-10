Indiana News

Federal judge strikes down several Indiana laws restricting abortion, upholds significant portions

State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, a Republican from Martinsville, speaks during an Indiana House session on April 1, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Indiana House voted April 14 to give final approval to a bill sponsored by Mayfield requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the abortion process. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has struck down several parts of Indiana’s abortion laws — but left major portions in tact.

The ruling came down from Judge Sarah Evans Barker Tuesday afternoon.

The restrictions that have been overturned include a ban on telemedicine in abortion, the requirement for in-person counseling and the mandatory disclosure on fetal pain. Those have all been declared unconstitutional.

Barker did uphold other major portions of Indiana’s abortion laws, including the requirement for an ultrasound, requiring an 18-hour delay before having an abortion procedure and the parental consent law. All of those have been ruled constitutional and remain in effect.

The ruling comes as part of a 2018 lawsuit that wanted nearly all Indiana abortion laws overturned. The case is almost certain to be appealed.

News 8 has reached out to Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and Attorney General Todd Rokita for comment but have not received a response for either.