Federal judge strikes down several Indiana laws restricting abortion, upholds significant portions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has struck down several parts of Indiana’s abortion laws — but left major portions in tact.
The ruling came down from Judge Sarah Evans Barker Tuesday afternoon.
The restrictions that have been overturned include a ban on telemedicine in abortion, the requirement for in-person counseling and the mandatory disclosure on fetal pain. Those have all been declared unconstitutional.
Barker did uphold other major portions of Indiana’s abortion laws, including the requirement for an ultrasound, requiring an 18-hour delay before having an abortion procedure and the parental consent law. All of those have been ruled constitutional and remain in effect.
The ruling comes as part of a 2018 lawsuit that wanted nearly all Indiana abortion laws overturned. The case is almost certain to be appealed.
“This is a horrific ruling that will directly lead to a massive expansion of chemical and late term abortions in Indiana. The sweeping blockage of these common sense laws jeopardizes the health and safety of women, leaves women in the dark on issues of fetal pain and the development of human life, and places communities like Fort Wayne and Evansville clearly in the crosshairs for abortion business expansion. This is judicial activism at its absolute worst.”Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter