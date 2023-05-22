FEMA reopens Clinton County disaster recovery center

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — State and federal officials will visit Clinton County this week to help residents still recovering from the March 31 – April 1 tornado outbreak.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana and U.S. Small Business Administrations will be at the disaster recovery center in Frankfort from May 22 – 24 to help with FEMA applications, answer questions, and provide referrals to local resources.

The center will be located at the Clinton Emergency Management Building, 1859 S. Jackson St., in Frankfort.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Additional recovery centers are open in Allen, Benton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White Counties. To find a nearby center, visit the FEMA website.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, a captioned telephone service, or other services, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14.

