FEMA to mail postcards to Indiana storm relief applicants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be sending out postcards to those who applied for federal assistance for Indiana’s March 31 – April 1 storms.

The postcard will provide instructions on how to contact FEMA by calling their helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who receive these postcards are asked to call as soon as possible so the application process can continue.

Those who use relay services, like a video relay or captioned telephone service, are encouraged to give FEMA their phone number so FEMA can best contact you.

FEMA also asks that insurance documents showing what the settlements covered, what claims were denied, or if claims were delayed for more than 30 days, are sent forward so they may cover losses that aren’t already paid.

Insurance papers can be sent in the following ways.

Calling the helpline at 800-621-3362

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA App on the Google Play or Apple Stores

Additionally, in-person help can be provided at the following Disaster Recovery Centers.

Sullivan County: 110 North Main St., Sullivan, IN 47882

Johnson County: 999 North Front St., Whiteland, IN 46184

Morgan County: 1749 Hospital Dr., Martinsville, IN 46151

All centers are open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays; and are closed on Sundays.

The last day to register for assistance is June 14.