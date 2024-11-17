Multiple injured, including firefighter, in Connersville apartment fire

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fire at a Connersville apartment complex early Sunday left multiple injured, including one firefighter, the Connersville Fire Department says.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Connersville firefighters were dispatched to the Town Terrace Apartments at 3507 N. Grand Ave. after 911 callers reported multiple people were stuck in second-story apartments due to a fire.

They arrived and found fire from a first-floor apartment was spreading to the upper floors. Firefighters started searching the apartments and confirmed all eight in the building were empty.

During the search and fire suppression efforts, crews found several tenants suffering from injuries, including the person living in the apartment that caught fire. They were flown to Eskenazi for burn treatment.

Two other tenants sustained minor injuries after jumping from a second-story balcony, and another person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Only two apartments were impacted by the blaze. The fire was still under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.