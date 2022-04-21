Indiana News

Fire at northeastern Indiana home kills 4 children

by: Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a fire swept through a Fort Wayne home, killing four children.

Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in the northeastern Indiana city, says firefighters responded to the blaze in the city’s northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

He told The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne that at least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, and that the four children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggested a possible cause of the fire. They also haven’t said whether any of the adult survivors were injured.

