Fire chief, new firefighter recreate photo years after firehouse tour

A side-by-side photo shows fire chief welcome a new firefighter to the same department he toured as a young boy. (Provided Photos/Griffith Fire Department)

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — A sweet memory is coming full circle and getting some love on Facebook.

The Griffith Fire Department posted two photos of one of their own impacting a young man’s life, years apart.

“The picture on the left is then Lieutenant Roy Schoon placing a young man in his gear during a firehouse tour,” the Griffith Fire Department said on Facebook. “…16 years later, Chief Schoon and that same young man, Firefighter Jake Garastik.”

The photos show Schoon draping a coat on Garastik years after he met Garastik during a tour of the department’s firehouse.

“We never know where our impacts might lie in other’s lives,” GFD said online.

As the department said, it is funny how life works.