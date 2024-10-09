Firefighters rescue male trapped under lawn mower for an hour in Trafalgar

Firefighters in Johnson County say they rescued a male who'd been trapped under a lawn mower for almost an hour deep in a ravine near Trafalgar. (Provided Photo/Trafalgar Fire Department)

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters – 1; Lawn mower – 0.

Firefighters in Johnson County say they rescued a male who’d been trapped under a lawn mower for almost an hour deep in a ravine near Trafalgar.

The Trafalgar Fire Department says the rescue happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 8000 block of Shoreview Drive in the Lamb Lake area to investigate an injured person with entrapment.

When they arrived, they found a male trapped under a lawn mower deep in a ravine. The department says the man was alert during the rescue, and told firefighters he’d been stuck in the ravine for nearly an hour.

Crews removed the lawn mower off the victim and he was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters did not say how the lawn mower tumbled down the ravine or how long the rescue took.

Trafalgar is in Johnson County, 45 minutes south of downtown Indianapolis.