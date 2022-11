Indiana News

Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant.

According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire truck was responding to a crash when it’s hose fell off.

There were no injuries reported.