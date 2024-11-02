First dog Oliver ‘Ollie’ Holcomb joins Indiana’s first family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s first family just added a new four-legged member to the mix.

Oliver “Ollie” Holcomb was introduced on social media on Thursday. The black-and-gray pup showed off his good looks in a series of pictures, as well.

Ollie’s arrival to Gov. Holcomb’s family comes almost a year after the passing of former first dog Henry Holcomb, who died in December 2023 at the age of 13.

“I am a little nervous because I know I have big paws to fill,” Ollie said in a post on X (all thanks to “bark to text” technology).

For now, Ollie is using Henry’s old handle on X.