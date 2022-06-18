Indiana News

First probable case of Monkeypox identified in Indiana

Digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicting a monkeypox virion (virus particle), obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak, published June 6, 2022. The image depicts a thin section image from a human skin sample. On the left are mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right are the crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. Courtesy CDC/Goldsmith at al. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health officials announced Saturday evening that the first probable case of Monkeypox in Indiana has been identified.

The patient is isolated after initial tests were completed at the Indiana Department of Health Laboratories early Friday. Confirmation testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials are working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the patient while infectious.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches about 5 to 21 days after exposure. Within 1 to 3 days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from 2 to 4 weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

The CDC reports that 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 U.S. states and territories in 2022. Visit the CDC’s website for more information on the monkeypox outbreak.