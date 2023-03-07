Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana trooper

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flags will be flown half-staff Saturday for a fallen Indiana State trooper.

Master Trooper James R. Bailey was killed after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle Friday during a pursuit on I-69 in DeKalb County.

Indiana State Police say Bailey was working a traffic backup from a weather-related crash on I-69, near the 326 mile-marker, south of Auburn in DeKalb County.

Arrangements for Bailey were finalized and announced Monday.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation : 2-8 p.m. Friday, County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn

Funeral : 11 a.m. Saturday, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.

: 11 a.m. Saturday, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett. Burial: immediately following procession Saturday, Calvary Cemetery, 600 S. Hamsher St., Garrett.

The route of the procession is still being determined and those details will be released as soon as they are finalized.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey. Donations can be made by credit card at this weblink under the account for Trooper Bailey. Checks can also be mailed to the foundation’s address, 1710 S. 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060.

Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes.

No charges had been filed by Monday afternoon against suspect Terry D. Sands II. A judge ordered Sands remain jailed Monday.