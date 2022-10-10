Indiana News

Flowers blooming in snow featured in ‘First-Day’ stamp issue in Indiana

GUILFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Stamps with art of flowers blooming in the snow will be featured in a U.S. Postal Service event Tuesday morning near a rural Indiana covered bridge.

Gregory Manchess, the illustrator from Kentucky who created the original art for the Snowy Beauty forever stamps, will be on hand as the Postal Service issues the 10 stamps in booklets of 20 for $12 each. “First Day of Issue” special postmarks with Guilford, Indiana, as the official location will be available.

Marnchess did digital studies, then created the finished images with oils on panel, the Postal Service says. The set includes camellia, crocus, hellebore, winterberry, pansy, plum blossom, grape hyacinth, daffodil, ranunculus, and winter aconite, which is also on the booklet cover.

The “First-Day” event will be at 11 a.m. at the Crawford County Parks’ Guilford Covered Bridge Park pavilion, 4785 Main St. That’s in southeast Indiana just of State Road 1.

A representative from the Postal Service did not immediately reply to a News 8 email to ask the reason for the “First-Day” issue in Indiana.

Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, is among others expected to attend the event.

Forever stamps are designated to pay the first-class mail 1-ounce price despite any cost increases. The Snowy Beauty stamps are available online and will be sold from local post offices.

(Provided Photos/U.S. Postal Service)