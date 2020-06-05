Floyd protesters in northwest Indiana march by armed residents

This June, 1, 2020, image from video provided by Alissa Murray shows demonstrators protesting police brutality and racism encountering a line of armed bystanders as they march in Crown Point, Ind. Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said the armed bystanders are protected under state law. (Alissa Murray via AP)

(AP) — Protesters in a northwest Indiana city who took to the streets to condemn racism and police killings of black people encountered bystanders who were holding rifles during the demonstration.

A video that circulated on social media shows 21 people standing along a bike trail near downtown Crown Point, Indiana, watching protesters march past them Monday during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism.

Eight of the bystanders held firearms, an act Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said is protected under state law.

The Lake County city is about 100 miles northwest of Indianapolis.