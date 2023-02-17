Indiana News

Foot chase through yards of southern Indiana town lead to man wanted on warrant

HYMERA, Ind. (WISH) — A police foot chase through homes’ yards led to the apprehension Thursday night of a 43-year-old man who’d been convicted of conversion a year ago, based on a police report and court records.

An Indiana State Police trooper about 8:20 p.m. Thursday attempted to stop Dustin B. McKim, of Sullivan, while driving on State Road 48 near Hymera, a town of about 650 people in northeastern Sullivan County.

After being followed by a state police vehicle about a mile through the southern Indiana town’s streets, McKim left his vehicle and fled on foot through homes’ yards. Multiple officers, with the help of a police dog and a thermal-imaging device, found and arrested McKim on charges of drunken driving, resisting law enforcement, and conversion, state police said in a news release. He displayed signs of impairment, the release says.

McKim had been put on probation in January 2022 after pleading guilty to a conversion charge, but his probation was revoked and an arrest warrant was issued about a month ago, online court records show.

On Friday, McKim was being held without bail in the Sullivan County jail.

Hymera is about a 95-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this post.