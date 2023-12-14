Forbes Advisor survey reveals Indiana’s most beloved dog breed

Ribbon, an Australian shepherd, competes in the herding group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Ribbon won best in herding group. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ever wondered what dog breed is most loved by each state? Well Forbes Advisor has done the math and found out which breed is most liked by Hoosiers.

Forbes Advisor has surveyed 10,000 dog owners in America to determine which dog breeds are most adored by each state. They have found that the Australian Shepherd is the most popular dog breed in Indiana.

While the Australian Shepherd is the Hoosier favorite, the American Kennel club says the most popular dog breed in 2022 in the U.S. is the French bulldog.

The Australian Shepherd is actually the most popular dog breed in nine other states as well, making it tied with the Labrador Retriever for ten. However, in 16 states the dog of choice is actually the German Shepherd, putting it at the number one spot.

The respondents gave many reasons as to why they chose each breed. 52% claimed they own the dog or had owned one in the past, while 50% say they thought the dog could be a good companion.

One in five dog owners report being gifted their furry friends, according to Forbes Advisor.