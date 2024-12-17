Cargo Trailer manufacturer to cut 160 jobs in northern Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Forest River, a cargo trailer and RV manufacturing company based in Indiana, announced they will eliminate 160 jobs at four Indiana facilities.

Forest River announced in October they will consolidate their four cargo trailer facilities in Elkhart to two locations. The company is also consolidating facilities in Ocilla, Georgia.

Layoffs will begin Dec. 31, according to a document Forest River submitted to Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Plant 16 will have 104 layoffs, the most of the four plants in the state.

The company laid off 83 workers earlier in the year.

Various brands manufactured in the Georgia facility will be relocated to facilities in Texas and Indiana.