Former Clark County sheriff arrested and charged with 15 felonies

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Clark County sheriff was arrested and charged with 15 felonies Wednesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was arrested and charged with 15 felonies, including official misconduct, ghost employment, and obstruction of justice. These crimes occurred during Noel’s time as former sheriff, as well as outside of the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release sent by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples and his team contacted the Indiana State Police to report issues and have them conduct an independent investigation after discovering “many unnerving and possible criminal activities by Jamey Noel.”

On Dec. 30, 2022, Maples discovered a secret recording device in the office of the former assistant chief, which has been planted during Noel’s term. This device led directly to Noel’s former office. After this discovery, Maples ordered an office-wide review.

Maples reported that Noel had several Clark County Sheriff’s Office employees work and perform maintenance on his personal property, investment properties, and business properties. These employees were instructed to conduct this work while being paid to work at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after taking office, Maples reported that a police officer abruptly resigned and requested a retirement benefit. Because the officer didn’t qualify for the pension, the sheriff’s office looked into his request. Maples and his team found documents that appeared to be falsified, forged, and destroyed to fraudulently make it appear that this person was owed a pension.

The officer who resigned was a family member of Noel.

After these issues were discovered, the Indiana State Police conducted an investigation with cooperation from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which eventually led to Noel’s arrest Wednesday.

“No man is above the law, not even the sheriff,” Maples said in the news release.