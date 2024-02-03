Former Clark County sheriff, wife arrested on felony tax evasion, theft charges

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, who was arrested and charged with 15 felonies, including corrupt business practice and theft. In February 2024, Noel and his wife, Misty, were additionally charged with tax evasion and theft. (Provided Photo/Clark County Sheriff's Office)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The wife of a former Clark County sheriff was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges, including theft and tax evasion.

The charges against Misty Noel, wife of 52-year-old Jamey Noel, come after Jamey was arrested on similar charges in November.

Indiana State Police said in a release that they began their investigation into Jamey in June 2023.

Investigators had received multiple misconduct complaints from the current Clark County sheriff, who they say cooperated throughout the investigation.

Following a review from the Ripley County prosecutor, Jamey was charged with multiple felonies:

One count of corrupt business influence

Two counts of theft, level 5 felony

Three counts of theft, level 6 felony

Four counts of ghost employment

Four counts of official misconduct

One county of obstruction of justice

Jamey was arrested on Nov. 8 and held on a $75,000 cash bond at the Scott County Detention Center. Days after his arrest, Jamey pled not guilty to the corruption charges.

Misty was charged and arrested for similar counts on Thursday. After additional investigation, she was charged with five counts of theft over $50,000 and five counts of tax evasion.

In addition to Jamey’s 15 charges, he was also charged with five counts of theft over $50,000 and five counts of tax evasion.

Misty was being held at the Scott County Detention Center without bond until her initial hearing on Monday.

Jamey has since been released on bond, police say. A jury trial was set for May 6.

Clark County is along the border of Indiana and Kentucky, north of Louisville.