Former East Chicago police commander sentenced for selling drugs while on duty

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A former East Chicago police commander was sentenced Thursday for distributing drugs while on duty.

Louis Arcuri Jr., 55, of Portage, Indiana, was sentenced after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine. Arcuri Jr. was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. He has been in federal custody since Feb. 29, 2024.

According to documents in the case, Arcuri Jr. was on duty and armed as an East Chicago Police Commander on June 11, 2021, when he provided cocaine to an associate.

“The public rightly expects that those charged with enforcing the law will themselves abide by the law. Most law enforcement officers live up to this expectation,” said United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. “However, this defendant, while a sworn officer, violated federal law by distributing illegal drugs. Today, the court sentenced him for his criminal activity. This case demonstrates my office’s commitment to promoting public safety through prosecution even when the offender wears a police badge.”