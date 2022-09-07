Indiana News

Former Elkhart officer pleads guilty to beating prisoner

A judge's gavel on a white background. (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to beating a prisoner who was handcuffed to a chair.

Former Elkhart Police Department Officer Corey Newland entered the plea in U.S. District Court last week as part of a plea agreement under which he would be sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The beating captured by surveillance video occurred on Jan. 12, 2018, after a man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery spat in the direction of Newland and another officer, Joshua Titus.

Newland admitted that he knew at the time that his use of force was unjustified and unlawful.

Titus’ trial is scheduled for Sept. 19.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County

Local /

Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for unveiling of official portraits

National /

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

Local /

Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.