Former Gary police commander indicted, arrested

A Gary, Indiana, Police Department SUV is shown in June 2024. (Provided Photo/Gary Police Department via Facebook)
by: Jett Zweigel
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A former commander of the Gary Police Department has been indicted in federal court for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors say James Bond, 52, of Crown Point, is accused of enticing a minor to produce, record, and send sexually explicit conduct to him.

They say the minor was employed by the Gary city government as part of its Summer Youth Employment Program and was assigned to the police department.

Police arrested Bond Thursday morning.

