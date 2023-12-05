Former GM at Clarksville dealership arrested for theft, corrupt business practices

An image of handcuffs. A Bedford Middle School instructional aide was arrested after police say he sent inappropriate pictures of himself to three underage female students. (WISH Image)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former employee at a Clarksville dealership was arrested on Friday for felony theft and corrupt business practices after a months-long investigation, police say.

Jon Blakely, 34, was arrested for one count of theft and one count of corrupt business practices after he allegedly stole thousands of company funds.

On Aug. 4, detectives with the Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit began an investigation into Blakely, who was a former employee at Coyle Chevrolet, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Police say it was alleged that over the span of one year, funds had been illegally transferred from a company credit card to accounts owned and controlled by Blakely while he was employed as general manager at Coyle Chevrolet.

The business issued a credit card to Blakely to be used as part of his business dealings with vehicle wholesalers.

Detectives subpoenaed and examined relevant bank and PayPal accounts as well as business and email records. As a result, it was alleged that Blakely transferred $200,000 in company funds to his personal accounts.

An arrest warrant was issued for Blakely and was remanded into the Clark County Jail without incident.