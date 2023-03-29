Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Former Huntington coach appears in court Wednesday

(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Huntington University cross-country coach accused of touching some of his female student-athletes inappropriately appeared in court Wednesday.

Nicholas Johnson appeared in court Wednesday, but was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

Johnson faces charges sexual battery and battery. Three former Huntington student-athletes claim Johnson inappropriately touched them, manipulated them, and injected them with substances.

A judge at Johnson’s hearing ordered him to stay away from his accusers. Future court dates have not been announced.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Richmond police issue warning about counterfeit bills
Local News /
Questions surround Kegan Kline child porn case plea agreement hearing Thursday
I-Team 8 /
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
International News /
Purdue’s ‘next step’: Block TikTok on its networks
Education /