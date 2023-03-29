Former Huntington coach appears in court Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Huntington University cross-country coach accused of touching some of his female student-athletes inappropriately appeared in court Wednesday.
Nicholas Johnson appeared in court Wednesday, but was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Johnson faces charges sexual battery and battery. Three former Huntington student-athletes claim Johnson inappropriately touched them, manipulated them, and injected them with substances.
A judge at Johnson’s hearing ordered him to stay away from his accusers. Future court dates have not been announced.
