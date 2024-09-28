Search
Former Huntington University track coach convicted of sexual battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Huntington County jury convicted a former Huntington University track coach of sexual battery on Friday.

Nicholas Johnson was accused of sexually assaulting a female athlete. Johnson, his wife, and the university faced a federal lawsuit. They had been sued by three former student-athletes. That lawsuit was dismissed.

