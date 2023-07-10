Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill announces run for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is running for governor.

Hill, a Republican, announced his campaign Monday morning in Elkhart.

“Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy, and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.,” Hill said in a release.

Formal campaign filing for the 2024 election begins on Jan. 10.

Hill, 62, won election as attorney general in 2016 after nearly 15 years as the Elkhart County prosecutor.

Hill rejected calls to resign from Governor Eric Holcomb and other Republican leaders after three women accused him of groping them at a party at an Indianapolis bar in 2018. The women claimed the Indiana General Assembly failed in its obligation as an employer to protect them.

The state supreme court suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days, but prosecutors declined to press charges.

In December 2022, a federal judge ruled that the Indiana General Assembly was not liable for Hill’s conduct.

Hill’s most recent attempt at a political comeback was unsuccessful; he lost a vote among Republican precinct committee members to replace late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the ballot. Business leader Rudy Yakym won the nomination and election for Indiana’s 2nd District seat.

Current Current U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and businessman Eric Doden have already announced campaigns for governor to replace Holcomb.

Former Superintendent of Public Education Jennifer McCormick is running for governor as a Democrat.