Indiana News

Former Indiana mayor leaves US prison after bribe conviction

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former eastern Indiana mayor has been released from federal prison with more than six months remaining on his one-year term after pleading guilty to taking a bribe.

Dennis Tyler, Muncie’s mayor from 2012 through 2019, was released Thursday from the Federal Correctional Institution in Morgantown, West Virginia. He began serving a one-year sentence there last December.

The Bureau of Prisons says Tyler was transferred to community confinement overseen by its St. Louis Residential Reentry Management Office. Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a halfway house.

Tyler’s projected date of release from federal custody is Oct. 14.