Former IU players sue over sexual abuse allegations against former team doctor

General view of the exterior of Indiana University Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 25, 2017, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two former IU basketball players on Tuesday filed a potential class action lawsuit against the university, alleging sexual abuse by a former team doctor.

The suit by Haris Mujezinovic and Charlie Miller claims Dr. Brad Bomba Sr. sexually assaulted them during regular physical exams.

In September, the university hired the law firm of Jones Day to investigation the men’s claims in Bomba, who performed annual physicals of IU student-athletes. Bomba graduated from IU in 1957 and received multiple honors as a football player. He was inducted into IU’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Bomba was the former physician for the men’s basketball team. He was also the IU team physician for the 1967 Rose Bowl team; a chairman of the Committee on Sports Medicine for the Indiana State Medical Association; a team physician for the 1984 USA Olympic Basketball team; and a former team physician at Bloomington South High School.

Mujezinovic and Miller said in the lawsuit other players warned them about the exams. They claim team coaches and athletic trainers knew of the exams, but did nothing to stop them.

The law firm has set up a phone and email for people to provide information, which can be done anonymously if desired: 888-392-2296 and iuinvestigation@jonesday.com.