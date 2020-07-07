Former jail officer let inmates beat 1 other, ISP says

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a former Jefferson County Jail officer allowed the battery of an inmate by three others in the jail laundry room in 2019.

Jefferson County Jail Capt. Chyenne Jarrett, 24, has also been accused of improperly storing and accounting for confiscated drugs and drug paraphernalia from inmates.

On July 29, 2019, Jarrett escorted inmates Tyler Dukes, 32, and Jason Spicer, 34, into the laundry room of the Jefferson County Jail and let them beat another inmate, according to detectives. Detectives say inmate Steven Oneal, 30, assisted in the beating.

Jarrett has since been let go from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of official misconduct and aiding/causing battery, ISP said.

Dukes and Spicer have been charged with battery. Oneal has been charged with aiding/causing battery, ISP said.

No court dates were listed but ISP said that initial court hearings would happen soon.