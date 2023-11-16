Former resource officer at southern Indiana school arrested on child seduction charge

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A 63-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of child seduction and official misconduct for incidents that happened while he was a school resource officer, Indiana State Police say.

Investigators believe Timothy L. Armstrong, of Madison, had inappropriate communication with a boy on multiple occasions between April 2022 and August 2022. At the time, Armstrong was a school resource officer with the Madison Consolidated School District.

A news release from state police did not name the boy or say if he attended a facility in the school district in Jefferson County. The southern Indiana city of Madison sits on the Ohio River about halfway between Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant, who was appointed a special prosecutor for the case, issued the warrant for Armstrong. He was arrested in Madison. Online court records show he’s set for an initial hearing on Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

According to the online court records, the warrant charged Armstrong with these felony charges: a count of child seduction by a law enforcement officer; a count of promotion of child sexual trafficking (attempt to commit); a count of vicarious sexual gratification of victim younger than 14; a count of child solicitation of victim younger than 14; child exploitation; and three counts of official misconduct. He also was charged with three misdemeanor counts of inappropriate communication with a child.

State police say the investigation of Armstrong took 15 months.