Former US senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly to step down as US ambassador to the Vatican

FILE- Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly speaks during a rally, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Hammond, Ind. The former U.S. Senator Donnelly is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican and returning to Indianathe U.S. Embassy confirmed Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former U.S. senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican and returning to his home state two years after assuming the role.

In a post on the social platform X on Thursday, the U.S. embassy to the Vatican confirmed Donnelly will leave the position July 8, but did not cite a reason for his departure.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my country in this unique way,” Donnelly is quoted as saying in the post.

President Joe Biden nominated Donnelly for the position in 2021 and he was confirmed as ambassador to the Holy See in 2022.

Donnelly, a Democrat, served six years in the U.S. House representing a South Bend-area district before being elected to the Senate in 2012. He lost his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Mike Braun.