Fort Wayne bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run

by: Jay Adkins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run Saturday, police say.

At 9:07 a.m. Saturday, A bicyclist was struck by a black sedan in the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue. The black sedan fled the scene after striking the bicyclist.

Officers arrived in the area and located the bicyclist, an adult female, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rendered aid on scene and transported to a local hospital. The Fatal Accident Crash Team made the scene and closed the roadway, while processing the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team.

