Fort Wayne crash leaves motorcyclist in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne Wednesday, police say.

At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Brackenridge Street. When officers arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash scene involving a motorcycle on the private property on the southwest corner near the intersection. The adult male rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Crash Team is investigating this incident. According to officials, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.