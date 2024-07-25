Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fort Wayne crash leaves motorcyclist in life-threatening condition

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne Wednesday, police say.

At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Brackenridge Street. When officers arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash scene involving a motorcycle on the private property on the southwest corner near the intersection. The adult male rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Crash Team is investigating this incident. According to officials, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lightning believed to be cause...
Local News /
Biden delivers solemn call to...
Election /
A wipeout on Wall Street...
Business /
‘I don’t know how they...
Crime Watch 8 /
Multicultural Spotlight | Marion County’s...
Multicultural News /
New cameras will catch speeders...
I-Team 8 /
Olympic Gold Medalist Brooke Bennett...
All Indiana /
Party with the Swifties at...
All Indiana /