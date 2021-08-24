Indiana News

Fort Wayne, Evansville airports get millions in federal cash to upgrade terminals

Fort Wayne International Airport will undergo a $45 million expansion and rehabilitation project. (Image Provided/Fort Wayne Airport Authority via INside Indiana Business)
by: Gregg Montgomery
WASHINGTON (WISH) — Evansville and Fort Wayne airports will receive millions in federal grants to improve their terminals and make other upgrades, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.

Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $6,505,577, primarily for expansion and rehabilitation of the terminal building.

In April, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority Board approved bids for the two projects, which include an expansion of its west terminal and a new checked bag inspection system, expected to cost $45 million. The $37 million terminal expansion is the key project in the airport’s Project Gateway, which adds two new gates in the terminal building, new jet bridges, an expanded ticketing area, and modernized amenities, INside Indiana Business reported.

Evansville Regional Airport will receive $2,267,344 for the terminal building improvements. Other planned improvements at the Evansville airport will involve safety and firefighting equipment and runway improvements.

Other Indiana airports also received grants, including $1,062,970 for construction of a taxiway at the Plymouth Municipal Airport and $956,640 for a zero-emissions vehicle project at Indianapolis International Airport.

Other airports in Indiana receiving money include Greensburg Municipal, Indy South Greenwood, Kokomo Municipal, and Porter County Regional Airport in Valparaiso. A complete list of Indiana airports receiving grants is available in an interactive map provided by the FAA.

