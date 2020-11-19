Fort Wayne increases limits on restaurants, gatherings; South Bend adds mask fine

(WISH) — Two northern Indiana communities have announced new restrictions to combat COVID-19.

In Fort Wayne, Allen County’s health commissioner has scaled back capacity at bars, restaurants and gyms. He’s also issued restrictions on gatherings amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Beginning at noon Sunday in Allen County, restaurants and bars will be restricted to 50% capacity and must close between midnight and 5 a.m. Gyms also will be limited to 50% capacity. Limits on social gatherings and events will depend on Allen County’s status in Indiana’s color-coded chart.

Meanwhile, from South Bend, St. Joseph County businesses can now be fined if they don’t enforce a county mask order requiring employees to wear masks. The ordinance passed Tuesday night allows the county’s health department to fine a business from $50 to $250 for each day its employees are not following the mask order.

The St. Joseph Health Department can only fine businesses whose employees are not wearing masks. Businesses would not face fines if their customers fail to wear masks.

