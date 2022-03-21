Indiana News

Fort Wayne man among 4 Marines who died in NATO exercise in Norway

(AP/WISH) — A Fort Wayne, Ind., man was among the four Marines who died Friday night during a NATO exercise in a Norwegian town on the Arctic Circle, the military announced Sunday.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, and the other three Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing from Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, the Department of Defense said.

Tomkiewicz served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot. He joined the Marines on June 18, 2015. Tomkiewicz’s decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

The other three Marines who died are Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky. Reynolds also was an MV-22B Osprey pilot while Speedy and Moore were crew chiefs for the plane.

The Department of Defense said Sunday that the Marine Corps assisted the Norwegian-led recovery effort. The deceased Marines were successfully removed from the crash site and in the process of being returned to the United States.

The Marines’ MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed in Nordland County, Norway, during NATO’s Cold Response exercise, the country’s armed forces said in a statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The plane was on its way north to Bodoe, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday Norway time (1 p.m. Friday EDT).

A Norwegian rescue helicopter spotted the crash site late Friday and local Red Cross crews were assigned to assist police on the ground, Norwegian media said. Norwegian newspaper VG said Red Cross members drove close to the crash site with scooters and marked the trail with GPS for police in what they described as extremely difficult weather conditions early Saturday. Norwegian police also reported bad weather in the area.

“It was a special night. It was a real storm. There were five of us driving toward the scene of the accident. There was 1 meter of visibility, snow and storm in the mountains,” Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen told VG. “I guess it was a wind gust of 30-40 meters per second. When it blows like that, it is difficult to stand upright.”

Kristensen added that the rescue operation was hampered by the risk of landslides in the mountains, and the remoteness of the crash site.

The Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe. Police said a search-and-rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday Norway time (8:30 p.m. Friday EDT), the police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night.