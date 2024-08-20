Fort Wayne man arrested, charged in child molestation investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested and charged following a police investigation into his sexual involvement with a 9-year-old.
On Jan. 29, the Indiana Department of Child Services informed the Fort Wayne Police Department about allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor, a release said.
A forensic interview was later conducted with the child.
The child told investigators that 32-year-old Cody Kell made her watch pornographic videos while touching him inappropriately.
On Aug. 13, Kell was arrested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for child molestation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
