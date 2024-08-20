Fort Wayne man arrested, charged in child molestation investigation

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested and charged following a police investigation into his sexual involvement with a 9-year-old.

On Jan. 29, the Indiana Department of Child Services informed the Fort Wayne Police Department about allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor, a release said.

A forensic interview was later conducted with the child.

The child told investigators that 32-year-old Cody Kell made her watch pornographic videos while touching him inappropriately.

On Aug. 13, Kell was arrested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for child molestation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.