Fort Wayne man arrested for child molestation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested for child molestation on Friday morning, according to a news release by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Kristopher Vanooyen was already under investigation for offenses related to child sexual abuse when another child came forward with allegations of child sexual abuse. The child participated in a forensic interview at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children. Vanooyen was identified as the suspect. Investigators submitted evidence to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, leading to a warrant for Vanooyen’s arrest.

Vanooyen was taken into custody Friday morning and incarcerated at the Allen County Jail. He is being preliminarily charged with child molesting (level 4 felony), attempted sexual misconduct with a minor (level 5 felony), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Class A misdemeanor)