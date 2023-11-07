Fort Wayne man arrested for possession of child porn

Mugshot of Mohammed Habibulla Mohamed Siddiq, 54, who was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography. (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography, according to police.

On June 23, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Files downloaded by a resident of Fort Wayne were provided by the NCMEC as part of the investigation. Investigators determined that the files were downloaded to at least one digital device inside a residence in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue. On Sept. 29, ICAC detectives, along with detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section (CAPS) executed a search warrant at the residence.

Several electronic devices were collected during the search of the residence. Mohammed Habibulla Mohamed Siddiq was identified as the person who downloaded and viewed child sexual abuse material, commonly known as child pornography.

An arrest warrant was issued later for Siddiq’s arrest, which occurred on Tuesday.