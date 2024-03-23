Fort Wayne man arrested for possession of child pornography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested Tuesday for possessing child pornography, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release Friday.

According to a news release, the Fort Wayne Police Department opened an investigation on Feb. 28 after a buyer of storage units discovered that some of the property left inside a storage unit contained child pornography. The buyer brought the items to the department after discovering them. Investigators determined that Alex William Hockenberry, 31, of Fort Wayne, was involved.

Hockenberry was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and preliminarily charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.