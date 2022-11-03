Indiana News

Fort Wayne man dies after shot by police responding to disturbance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old has died after a Fort Wayne Police Department officer shot him Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Wyatt Becker, from Fort Wayne, died from a homicide in gunshot wounds, says Christopher Meihls, a deputy coroner in Allen County. Meihls, in a news release issued Thursday, said Becker’s homicide was the city’s 22nd in 2022.

Police were called to a disturbance about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Poplar Street. That’s a residential area south of downtown Fort Wayne and northwest of Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park.

Daniel Nerzig, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s public information officer, said in a news release issued Wednesday night that an officer found and approached the male described in a 911 call.

Nerzig said in a Thursday news release that Officer Andrew M. Fry fired the fatal shot. He began at the department in 2014. He received letters of reprimand in 2016 and 2018 in relation to police vehicle crashes. He also received department commendations in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The department has not said if Fry’s status has changed as a result of the fatal shooting.

The releases from did not say what may have led to shooting or whether the male had a gun. “At some point during this incident shots were fired by police striking the suspect,” the release issued Wednesday said.

Investigators were talking with cooperating witnesses, the police department release issued Wednesday said.

Indiana State Police also are part of the investigation.