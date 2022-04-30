Indiana News

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 150 years after 3 die in shooting, fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 150 years in prison for a shooting and fire that left three other men dead.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced 33-year-old J. Trinidad Ramirez II on Friday after a jury on April 1 found him guilty of murder, felony murder and a firearm enhancement.

During a fight on April 10, 2020, Ramirez shot 37-year-old Marcos Casares eight times, then set fire to a blanket, killing a sleeping 32-year-old Kyle Gregory Call.

An autopsy showed a third victim, 51-year-old Doak Stanley McBride, showed signs of smoke inhalation and suffocation but also a lethal amount of alcohol.