Fort Wayne man shot by police after striking mother and officer with vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was shot by police after hitting his own mother and an officer with a vehicle, police say.

At 9:57 p.m. Friday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Clinton Street and Creighton Avenue. The suspect fled the scene and a vehicle chase ensued.

The pursuit ended at 10:13 a.m. in the 5100 block of Winter Street. The adult male suspect stopped in front of a residence on Winter Street and his mother came out of the house to exchange an item with him.

When his mother attempted to go back inside the residence, the suspect struck her with his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle also grazed an officer, according to a news release.

During the situation, an officer fired shots at the vehicle. The suspect, Jajuan Burley, 38, was struck and is in non-life-threatening condition. His mother, Juanita Gray, 57, and the officer grazed by his vehicle are both in non-life-threatening condition as well. All parties involved were given or offered medical care.

Burley is facing preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, disarming, resisting in a vehicle, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and pending narcotics charges. Gray is facing a charge of obstruction of justice.