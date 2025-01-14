19°
Fort Wayne police arrest man after deadly morning shooting

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Tuesday morning in a residential area east of downtown Fort Wayne, police say.

The man’s name was not immediately shared.

Fort Wayne Police Department said Kenneth King, 24, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting.

Police were called at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of East Lewis Street, where the man who died was found with gunshot wounds.

A news release from the department said, “At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are actively being pieced together by Homicide detectives. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.”

