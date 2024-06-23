Fort Wayne man shot, killed by police during traffic stop

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was fatally shot by Fort Wayne police during a traffic stop late Saturday night, police said Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department didn’t identify the man or the officer who fired their weapon.

The traffic stop turned shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of John and Hurd streets. That’s in a residential neighborhood in south-central Fort Wayne.

Police say at some point during the stop, “actions from occupants inside the vehicle caused the officer to discharge their weapon.” They did not specify in the release what the occupants were doing.

The man was shot at least once, and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Fort Wayne police say are working with Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the county coroner’s office on the investigation.