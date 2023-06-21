Fort Wayne man, woman deaths ruled murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The deaths of a man and a woman found inside a Fort Wayne residence on Sunday were result of a murder-suicide, the Allen County Coroner said Wednesday.

On Sunday, the county coroner was notified of a man down in a residence in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run. First responders found 49-year-old Arben Gllafce and 48-year-old Arjana Gllafce unresponsive inside the home.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Arben shot Arjana multiple times before killing himself.

Arjana Gllafce is Allen County’s 13th homicide of the year.

The cause of death of Arjana had been determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Arben’s death was ruled as suicide from a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.